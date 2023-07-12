When I started out at The Examiner in 1978 I thought I knew a bit about racing. I soon found out I still had a lot to learn.
I'd followed Melbourne racing since I was 13 years old, mainly by reading the Herald Sun, which we had home delivered, and listening to legendary racecaller Bert Bryant (who I was lucky enough to meet many years later) on radio 3UZ.
But, as for Tasmanian racing, it was still a bit of a mystery.
Over the next few years, many people helped me unravel that mystery, none more so than former jockey Gerald 'Roughie' Shepherd who was what was then colloquially known as a 'trackman'. For the uninitiated, because they barely exist anymore, certainly not in Tasmania, Roughie timed the early morning track gallops and wrote a weekly report for The Examiner. I was never really sure whether he actually witnessed all of the gallops he reported on, or made some up in order to fill up his column. Roughie had been an apprentice with Hall Of Fame trainer Alec Grant and still bore some resemblance to a jockey - in height if not in width. He became a good friend and taught me more about Tasmanian thoroughbred racing than anyone before or since.
Another interesting source of information at the time was Basil Fitch, later to become something of a legend in local government. Basil, a punter, often came into the office at the same time as his good friend Roughie to pick up a copy of the fields. They regularly became involved in animated 'discussions' on the merits of a horse, jockey or trainer and it got to the point where they were so loud that then editor Michael Courtney had to put a ban on them coming in at the same time.
Other occasional visitors to my desk included respected punter 'Tullah' Redman whose vast knowledge of racing I greatly respected. Over the years, Tullah penned several incisive articles for the paper on the future of local racing, which was struggling a little at the time. With the benefit of hindsight, I can say he was nearly always on the money.
Those Thursday afternoon 'gatherings' ended when I moved to our Devonport office in 1983 but, looking back, I can appreciate how much I learned in those five short years - most importantly, that racing was full of great characters and predominantly great people.
A much younger colleague once made a slightly disparaging comment to me about the worth of a racing writer, questioning how I could still be doing the job "at your age". I was about 40 at the time and little did he, or I, realise I'd still be doing it 27 years later.
My answer went something like this: "It's because I deal with down-to-earth genuine people every day. A few rogues maybe but in the main honest, hard-working people. Who do you deal with every day? Politicians who use you to push their own agendas? Police, public servants and business people who, in many cases, don't like or trust the media and are often downright unco-operative?" He didn't answer, but I think he understood what I was saying.
MAIN CHANGES: The most significant events of the past 45 years have been the introduction of Sky Channel (which took people away from the racetracks but introduced the local product to a far wider audience), the rise of female jockeys, the change from Saturday to Sunday racing, introduction of night racing and the move to tricode racing venues.
BEST JOCKEYS: Statistically, with 33 group 1 wins, Craig Newitt must rank on top of the list but I've seen many other great local riders including (not in any order) Max Baker, Geoff Prouse, Gary King, Stephen Maskiell, Brendon McCoull and Bev Buckingham. The best apprentice (aside from Newitt) was probably Russell Heald.
GALLOPS TRAINERS: No-one is qualified to judge a trainer unless they're privy to the quality of their stock. Bad trainers can win races with good horses but only good trainers can win races with bad horses. In chronological order, Allan Stubbs, Graeme McCulloch, Michael Trinder, Len Dixon, Charlie Goggin, Barry Campbell, John Blacker and David and Scott Brunton have all won premierships in my time.
HARNESS DRIVERS: Like jockeys, there have been far too many top reinsmen to name them all. My personal favourites are Neville Webberley, Gareth Rattray, Ricky Duggan and Rohan Hillier.
HARNESS TRAINERS: Wayne Rattray and family left an indelible mark on Tasmanian harness racing. Neville Webberley and Terry Peck were master horsemen.
GREYHOUND TRAINERS: Not qualified to comment but used to love the rivalry between Reg 'Shorty' Ivory and Viv 'The Baron' Berresford.
BEST GALLOPERS: Sydeston, Brallos, Alfa, Mystic Journey, Geegees Blackflash and The Cleaner.
BEST PACERS: Sinbad Bay, Beautide, Thorate and Halyer.
BEST GREYHOUNDS: Call Me Roy was my favourite very early days.
PUNTERS: I doubt anyone then or now has been a bigger punter in Tasmania than Henry Hope. For professionalism and longevity, 'Tullah' Redman and Greg Fahey (still) standout and, for flare, Mark Heffernan. In harness racing, Mick Heatley.
BOOKIES: 'Dasher' Eaton was easily the biggest and I had great respect for Brian Patterson, Don Wilson and Ike Kettle.
RACECALLERS: They're all good because it's the toughest job in racing. The dominant figures have been Colin McNiff (statewide), Peter Gilligan, Shane Yates, Glenn Phair and Garry Sutton (in the north) and of course Milton Pettit stood alone in the south.
THE FUTURE: The biggest challenge facing thoroughbred racing is to secure a new funding deed (because the current one is rapidly nearing its end). Harness racing has to work hard to repair its image, badly damaged by the ABC's blowtorch. And, greyhound racing has to work hard just to survive ... a bit like printed newspapers actually.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
