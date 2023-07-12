Over the next few years, many people helped me unravel that mystery, none more so than former jockey Gerald 'Roughie' Shepherd who was what was then colloquially known as a 'trackman'. For the uninitiated, because they barely exist anymore, certainly not in Tasmania, Roughie timed the early morning track gallops and wrote a weekly report for The Examiner. I was never really sure whether he actually witnessed all of the gallops he reported on, or made some up in order to fill up his column. Roughie had been an apprentice with Hall Of Fame trainer Alec Grant and still bore some resemblance to a jockey - in height if not in width. He became a good friend and taught me more about Tasmanian thoroughbred racing than anyone before or since.