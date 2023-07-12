The Examiner
Retiring reporter Greg Mansfield reflects on his 45 years in racing

By Greg Mansfield
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
Greg Mansfield with Melbourne horse Doubtful Jack at Spreyton in 2011. Picture supplied
When I started out at The Examiner in 1978 I thought I knew a bit about racing. I soon found out I still had a lot to learn.

