There is no magical piece of evidence or gotcha moment in the trial of a Swansea couple charged with murder, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker on August 2, 2009.
Defence counsel for Ms Jordan, Fran McCracken said the Crown had opened with a theory about how Mr Barker was killed.
She said the jury may find many of the prosecution's jigsaw pieces of evidence would not fit at all.
Defence counsel for Mr Jordan, Patrick O Halloran said there was no dispute that Mr Barker was murdered but that it had nothing to do with Mr Jordan.
