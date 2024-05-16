Launceston shop owner chases man with meat cleaver after he kicked over his sign

A shop owner chased a man up the street with a meat cleaver after the 39-year-old kicked over a sandwich board outside his shop, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Gregory Charles Williams pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly conduct on December 21 2023.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren said that about midday the defendant was walking along St John Street when he kicked over a sandwich board outside the Goldfish Express Chinese Kitchen.
"One of the occupants confronted the defendant and a verbal argument occurred and then an altercation in which the defendant was chased up the street by the occupant armed with a machete," Mr Warren said.
Magistrate Evan Hughes intervened to clarify whether the occupant may have been armed with a meat cleaver used in cooking rather than a machete.
Mr Warren said that during the chase the occupant fell over and lost his grip on the meat cleaver.
"The defendant grabbed the knife and surrendered the knife to police without resistance," Mr Warren said.
"Both men were arrested."
Mr Williams said the placement of the sign on the footpath annoyed me a bit.
"They are not meant to be on the footpath," he said.
Mr Williams who told the court he was doing well on a community correction order that it was a while since he had been charged with disorderly conduct.
In sentencing magistrate Evan Hughes said the situation would have caused alarm to the community members who would not know how to react.
"The shop owner took issue with your action and took issue with you," he said.
Mr Hughes said he needed to control his temper and anger when he was on a public street.
He said that any grievance about the sandwich board should have been taken up with the council.
He convicted him fined him $200.
