Federal Government has paid Tasmania $1.2 million on family violence programs

The State Government has been paid $1.2 million by the Federal Government towards Risdon Prison trials which would enable magistrates to compel offenders to do a family violence training program.
But the Tasmanian Department of Justice has declined to guarantee that the programs will begin as scheduled on June 30 2024.
The Federal grant is part of $3.7 million over four years to be paid by the Federal Government for two programs: a Community-Based Mandated Behaviour Change program and a Family Violence Interventions for People on Remand and Offenders on Short Sentences.
The Department of Justice said a provider, Relationships Australia, had been engaged to implement the program and that development and recruitment were currently underway.
"The Department of Justice has been working alongside key partners to make sure that agencies are in the best position to ensure they can meet the service demand once the proclamations are made on 30 June 2024," a spokesperson said.
The Examiner asked the department whether it could guarantee the two programs would begin on June 30 but the department would provide no further comment.
The department declined to comment on how many staff were required and whether recruitment was on target.
Last week the Examiner revealed that the Community-Based Mandated Behaviour Change program had already been on hold since Family Violence Reforms in 2022.
National debate on violence against women has gathered momentum after new figures found 34 women murdered in 2022-23 across Australia.
Figures from Tasmanian courts indicate family violence is on the rise.
The Examiner revealed last week that Magistrates Court figures showed there was an eight per cent increase from 1594 to 1729 in applications for family violence orders in 2022-23. It compares with 1172 applications in 2017-18.
Tasmania Police figures show a 12 per cent increase to 4399 in the number of family violence incidents in the financial year to April 2024 - 212 of the incidents had a weapon present.
In 42 per cent of cases an offender was taken into custody.
As well Tasmania Police have laid 180 counts of the new crime of strangulation against 139 defendants since the Family Violence Reforms Act 2022.
Strangulation is seen as a controlling behaviour which can be a precursor to serious assault or homicide.
The Community-Based Mandated Behaviour change program would aim to help perpetrators increase their awareness of the underlying contributors to their violent and controlling behaviour.
It would help perpetrators take responsibility for their behaviour and develop skills to change their behaviour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.