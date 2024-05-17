The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Federal Government has paid Tasmania $1.2 million on family violence programs

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 17 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two family violence programs due to start in Risdon Prison on June 30
Two family violence programs due to start in Risdon Prison on June 30

The State Government has been paid $1.2 million by the Federal Government towards Risdon Prison trials which would enable magistrates to compel offenders to do a family violence training program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.