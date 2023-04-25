Dorset Council general manager John Marik has been nominated to the role of municipal emergency management co-ordinator, filling a vacancy left by his predecessor.
This is a state government-mandated role and councils are required to nominate a person to the position who is then appointed for a three-year term by the Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management.
The co-ordinator is delegated several powers to be exercised during emergency situations, including developing emergency readiness plans, liaising with emergency services and establishing evacuation and recovery centres.
Mr Marik's nomination was presented to councillors at the April 24 meeting of the council, where it was ratified after some discussion.
Councillor Jerrod Nichols questioned whether the appointment would add to the general manager's existing high workload.
"I've got no problem with you taking on this role," he said
"I was just wondering ... whether it would be a more suitable position for a works and infrastructure officer when we are in a position to reappoint one."
Cr Nichols advocated appointing Mr Marik for a one-year term instead, however, he was informed the legislation stipulated all terms were a minimum of three years.
Mr Marik added other senior council officers were also covering multiple roles and as such workloads were high throughout the organisation.
Councillor Mervyn Chillcott wanted to know if the fact the general manager lived outside the municipality would hinder his effectiveness.
This was rebuffed by both Mr Marik and Councillor Edwina Powell, who said the general manager was the best choice for the role as he was the most senior council officer.
"He (Mr Marik) would have the authority and ability to delegate," she said.
"He would know who would be available, it doesn't matter where he lives or anything like that ... he would have the connections."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
