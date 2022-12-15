The trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of Campbell Town man Shane Geoffrey Barker in 2009 will be heard from April 18 next year the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 69, and Noelene June Jordan, 66, have pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of the 36-year-old at Campbell Town on August 2, 2009.
The Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC told Justice Robert Pearce that the Chief Justice Alan Blow had set down April 18, 2023 for the trial.
Mr Coates was unable to say how long the trial would take.
"We'll start and keep going until it finishes," Justice Pearce said.
Defence counsel for Mr Jordan, Patrick O' Halloran, said that he had requested some framework documents from the crown but the request had been refused.
Defence counsel for Ms Jordan, Grant Tucker, said that his legal partner Fran McCracken would appear in the trial.
"There may be some live legal issues, but as yet Ms McCracken hasn't gone through the large volume of documents," he said.
Mr Coates requested that defence counsel supply the Crown with a list of legal issues by the end of January.
"The Crown accepts that there are some questions and answers in the video interview which will need to be edited," he said.
Justice Pearce ordered that Mr and Ms Jordan, who were Mr Barker's parents in law, appear again on February 17, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
