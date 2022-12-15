The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cedric Jordan and his wife Noelene Jordan have pleaded not guilty over the alleged murder of Shane Barker

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 15 2022 - 1:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Geoffrey Barker

The trial of a Swansea couple accused of the murder of Campbell Town man Shane Geoffrey Barker in 2009 will be heard from April 18 next year the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.