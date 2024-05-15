Convicted paedophile fails to get the message, did not tell police about apps

A convicted paedophile has yet again failed to meet his obligations as a registered sex offender.
Evandale man Reginald Robert Young, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to comply with his general reporting obligations at the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 15.
Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole told the court the first breach was discovered by police during a routine compliance check in August 2023.
A search of Young's phone revealed the man had installed several instant messaging apps including Telegram, WhatsApp and WeChat and did not notify police during the seven day reporting period.
Mr Ercole said subsequent checks of the phone showed messages between Young and others dating back to May 2023.
Young told at the time officers he "didn't know he had to tell anyone" as he used login details police already had on file, namely his phone number and a password he used for all his accounts.
The other breach was for failing to disclose employment - a job as a kitchen hand at the Peppers Silo hotel in January 2024.
Young told officers during a February 2024 visit he was "fired before he got a chance to" report the job to police, with his stint at the hotel lasting two days.
Mr Ercole said Young told the officers he believed he only had to report continuous employment.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss said the offences were "not flagrant breaches", nor were they deliberate and asked magistrate Simon Brown to consider a wholly-suspended prison sentence.
Ms Goss said Young had not contacted any minors using the messaging apps, and "did not realise he was doing anything wrong" in not notifying police.
She said Young found it "difficult to obtain and keep employment" due to his prior offending, and he was fired from the job at the Silo hotel when his prior offending became known.
Young was convicted of sexual intercourse with a person under 17 years old, aggravated sexual assault and possession of child exploitation material in 2012.
He was sentenced to a four-year jail term in 2017 for similar offending.
He was released in 2020, however he was jailed again after breaching parole conditions within weeks of his initial release by failing to inform authorities of his use of the instant messaging app Snapchat.
Mr Brown adjourned the latest matter until May 21, when Young will be sentenced.
