Man denies being Rodney Allan Harker in Launceston Magistrate Court

A man who did not admit to being Rodney Allan Harker had his case dismissed in the Launceston Magistrates court.
The court listed Rodney Allan Harker as having made an application to have penalty set aside.
The man, from Golden Valley, was sitting at the back of the court awaiting his case.
Magistrate Evan Hughes had a security officer call three times into the waiting area for Rodney Allan Harker.
The security officer announced "no appearance Your Honour".
Mr Harker stood at the back of the court and attempted to talk but did not come forward to the dock.
"Are you Rodney Allan Harker, are you Rodney Allan Harker?," Mr Hughes asked several times.
"If not please take a seat.
"There being no appearance by the applicant I will deal with it now."
Mr Hughes said that he considered the application made by the applicant Rodney Allan Harker to be defective under the Justices Act.
"The application must be made in writing and all I have is something in the name of Rod," he said.
"I am not satisfied that the person who was convicted has made the application [to set aside]."
After the decision the man in court tried to intervene but was told by Mr Hughes "off you go" and security staff escorted him out of the courtroom.
He told the court he used the name Rod.
In 2020 Mr Harker failed in an application to have convictions set aside.
In 2022 he told the court he did not own the name Rodney Allan Harker.
In February this year Harker and magistrate Simon Brown disputed whether a mobile phone he was holding was a recording device or a notebook.
