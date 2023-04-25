The Examiner
The Review is biggest adjustment of Australia's defence in decades

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:56am, first published 5:30am
Disappointment for Tasmanian companies as Army scales back key contract
This week's Defence Strategic Review was a disappointment for some companies, but it also contained a number of maritime-based opportunities that other Tasmanian companies and the state government should seize, according to the founder of Legana-based defence business Pivot Maritime.

