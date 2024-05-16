No plea yet to St Marys murder allegation

A 57-year-old man is yet to plead to the alleged murder of a St Marys man in March.
Paul John McNally is charged with the murder of Malcolm Trevor Vincent at St Marys on March 26.
Police allege Mr Vincent was murdered in a fight in Main Street, St Marys about 6.30pm.
"I will need to go over the disclosed material and have a conversation with my client and provide advice before a plea," Ms Edwards said.
Melbourne-based Ms Edwards said she would seek a face to face meeting with Mr McNally and requested a four week adjournment until June 17 at 9.15am.
A murder charge is indictable and in the case of a not guilty plea a trial is heard before a twelve person jury in the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
Magistrate Evan Hughes agreed to the adjournment saying that it was a serious matter.
"No worries Your Honour," Mr McNally said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.