Prosecution alleges Shane Barker was shot four times and left to die

A Swansea couple allegedly shot Shane Barker four times and left him to die, the director of Public prosecutions told a Supreme Court jury today.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71 and Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009.
Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC said in his opening address the relationship between the Jordans and Mr Barker was tense over a breakdown of the marriage between Mr Barker and Rachel Jordan.
He said there was tension over the custody of Mr Barker and Rachel Jordan's daughter.
Mr Coates said the crown would allege the couple travelled from Swansea at about 6pm to intersect with Mr Barker about 6.30 on August 2, 2009.
He said that Mr Barker was not shot from close range with a .22 rifle which had a silencer.
Mr Barker was shot in his driveway after he had driven shortly before from his parent's home in Campbell Town, Mr Coates said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Coates said it was the Crown case that Mr Barker was shot three times in the back and once in the chest.
He was found the next day in the hallway of his home.
He said Rachel Jordan made allegations that Mr Barker raped her.
Despite that, he said the Family Court allowed Mr Barker custody every second weekend. The trial is expected to call more than 100 witnesses. Mr Coates said the evidence would fit together like a jigsaw.
Mr Coates' opening continues before the court.
More to come
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.