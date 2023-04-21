The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Prosecution alleges Shane Barker was shot four times and left to die

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSET: Shane Barker
INSET: Shane Barker

A Swansea couple allegedly shot Shane Barker four times and left him to die, the director of Public prosecutions told a Supreme Court jury today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.