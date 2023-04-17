The Examiner
Jury selection in Shane Barker murder trial set to start

By Nick Clark
Updated April 17 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
Pictured: Defence counsel Patrick O'Halloran; Crown prosecutors Jack Shapiro and Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC, and prosecutor Emily Brett. Pictures by Nicholas Clark
Jury selection for the Supreme Court trial of a couple alleged to have murdered Campbell Town man Shane Geoffrey Barker in 2009 is about to start.

