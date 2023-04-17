Jury selection in Shane Barker murder trial set to start

Jury selection for the Supreme Court trial of a couple alleged to have murdered Campbell Town man Shane Geoffrey Barker in 2009 is about to start.
Cedric Harper Jordan and Noelene June Jordan have pleaded not guilty.
The trial before Justice Robert Pearce is estimated to go for up to three months.
Director Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC is supported by two crown counsel Jack Shapiro and Emily Brett.
Mr and Mrs Jordan are defended by Patrick O'Halloran and Fran McCracken respectively.
The estimated length of the trial is expected to result in a prolonged jury selection process.
Mr Barker was found shot dead in the hallway of his home in East street, Campbell Town, in August 2009.
A Cold Case unit investigated the alleged murder before the defendants were charged.
Mr and Mrs Jordan have been on bail awaiting trial.
More to come
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
