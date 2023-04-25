The Examiner selects its NTFA premier team of the season so far

We've just come off a sensational NTFA premier round three with each winning margin under 20 points.
The Examiner has looked back at the first three rounds and selected its team of the season so far.
Back-pocket: Billy Jack (Bridgenorth)
New skipper Jack has already featured in the Parrots' best three times as well as kicking one goal. Strong, agile and reliable by foot.
Full-back: Stan Tyson (Deloraine)
Has been in the Kangaroos' best three times and was standout in the round one win against the Parrots.
Back-pocket: Jake Murfett (Longford)
Coach Mitch Stagg said Murfett was clearly the Tigers' best on Saturday, defending well under pressure and providing drive from the back half.
Half-back flank: Jacob Boyd (Hillwood)
Twice in the best and one goal.
Coach Jake Pearce said former Launceston TSL players Boyd and Jack Tuthill had brought professionalism and a will to win to the club.
He's been thrilled to see them help the team's younger players.
Centre half-back: Jayden Last (Deloraine)
Been in the best twice and starred on club debut against Bridgenorth at UTAS Stadium.
Half back-flank: Nathan Gore (Bracknell)
Showed plenty against Longford on the weekend with marks across half-back. Went forward and kicked a crucial goal from 50 metres at the start of the last quarter.
Wing: Jake Smith (Rocherlea)
The former Launceston Blue has already been in the Tigers' best three times.
Centre: Jordan Cousens (Rocherlea)
Last year's league MVP winner has made another strong start to the season with three goals and three appearances in his side's best.
Wing: Miller Hodge (Bracknell)
Another former Launceston footballer. Has made a promising start with the Redlegs with two nods in the best as well as two snags. Coach Corry Goodluck was stoked with his shutdown role on Longford star Liam Davies.
Half forward-flank: Jordan Talbot (Deloraine)
The utility has kicked seven goals and been in the best on two occasions. Was electric in round one against the Parrots, especially when the game was up for grabs.
Centre half-forward: Sam Borlini (Bracknell)
Noticed his presence against Longford, crashing packs and clunking strong marks in the game of the season so far. Has kicked seven goals.
Half forward-flank: Josh Frankcombe (Longford)
Two goals in each of the Tigers' games and was one of Bracknell's biggest obstacles last weekend.
Forward-pocket: Andrew Whitmore (Hillwood)
Eight goals and has been in the Sharks' best once. Coach Pearce said the key forward was strong one-on-one.
Full-forward: Josh Holton (Rocherlea)
Leading the league's goal-kicking with 13 majors and has featured in the Tigers' best twice.
Forward-pocket: Jay Blackberry (South Launceston)
Little surprise the former TSL player is already high up in the league MVP votes after returning to the Kennel.
Ruck: Josh Woolley (Bracknell)
Has been recognised as the Redlegs' best in each match and played a massive role in Saturday's win against Longford.
Goodluck added he has been played out of position as the Redlegs don't have a ruck.
Ruck rover: Jack Tuthill (Hillwood)
Former Launceston Blue who has given the Sharks more pressure around the footy according to coach Pearce.
Rover: Jake Pearce (Hillwood)
The Sharks' mentor, who has guided his side to three-straight wins, is among the leading vote-getters in the league MVP. Was named Hillwood's best against Bracknell in the opening round.
Interchange:
Kyle Lanham (Scottsdale)
Seven goals to his name, including a match-winning five against George Town in round one.
Archie Wilkinson (Hillwood)
Coach Pearce described the 20-year-old key forward as physical and not afraid to throw his weight around. Has booted eight majors.
George Burn (Bracknell)
Earned his spot with two clutch goals in the final stanza against Longford, including one from 50m.
Ollie Wood (Bridgenorth)
Was the Parrots' best in their upset win against South. Has played two matches for a pair of appearances in the best following his Cricket North player of the year award a month ago.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
