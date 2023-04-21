The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shane Barker's murder trial opens with four-hour address from Director of Public Prosecutions

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 21 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Geoffrey Barker was shot dead on August 2, 2009
Shane Geoffrey Barker was shot dead on August 2, 2009

A Swansea couple accused of a 2009 murder were "in it together", Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC told a Supreme Court jury in a four-hour opening address on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.