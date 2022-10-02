There are more than 1440 corporations registered to vote in the upcoming statewide local government elections.
This is allowed under the Local Government Act 1993, which allows nominated representatives of a corporate body that owns or occupies land in the municipal area to vote.
To do this, corporations and nominated representatives must enrol via the General Manager's Roll in their respective local government area.
For those enrolled on the General Manager's roll voting is not compulsory.
The list includes charity organisations including Launceston Benevolent Society, RSPCA Tasmania, and Anglicare Tasmania.
A person who is nominated to vote on behalf of a corporation must live in the LGA, and will still retain the right to cast their own personal vote.
Other names on the General Manager's Roll include people who live outside the LGA but own property in the municipality, meaning people can vote in more than one municipality if they enrol into another LGA's roll.
Car Parks Super, a business which has been caught up in an ongoing legal battle with City of Launceston council is on the list.
There were two health care providers registered on the roll.
There are six self-managed superannuation funds on the list - these businesses are generally just a means of retirement run by one person.
Investment and development businesses are also included on the list including Charles Street development, Bestral Pty Ltd.
There were seven development or investment businesses who were on the roll. There were a handful of nominee businesses as well as family trusts which work on behalf of a property owner.
Four hospitality businesses were on the list including Tamar Valley Vineyards and Prickly Cactus.
The full list of corporations on electoral rolls are made available for public inspection.
The amendments to local government voting were made in May this year and came into effect on June 1.
During the upper and lower house debate for these changes, the government was criticised for attempting to rush the compulsory voting bill through Parliament.
One of the criticisms was that the government was also in the middle of the Local Government Board Review into the Future of Local Government in Tasmania.
The interim report of the review was released on July 21 with stage two of the review under way.
In the 2018 election, out of the 47,309 City of Launceston enrolled electors, 25,295 ballots were returned.
The turnout was five per cent below the state average with a 53.47 per cent turn out compared to 58.72 per cent statewide. This year there are just under 49,500 enrolled to vote.
It has been previously said that the outcome of the 2022 election may be somewhat unpredictable.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
