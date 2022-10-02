The Examiner
Number of businesses on electoral roll to get council vote


By Alison Foletta
October 2 2022 - 4:30pm
There are 55 businesses enrolled to vote on the Launceston General Manager's Roll.

There are more than 1440 corporations registered to vote in the upcoming statewide local government elections.

