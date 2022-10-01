Corporations given additional vote in council elections

There are a select few who can vote twice in the upcoming local government election due to what University of Tasmania professor David Adams considers an "anomaly" in voting legislation.
This months local government election will be the first to have compulsory voting for all enrolled voters. Another significant change is how people can be enrolled to vote via the General Manager's Roll to vote in different LGA's and on behalf of corporations.
Under the 1993 Local Government Act a person who is a resident in one municipal area and is also an owner or occupier of land in one or more other municipal areas, is entitled to vote, in an election, in respect of each of those municipal areas of which the person is on a list of electors kept under section 261(1) or (2).
This means there is a legal ability for corporate bodies to vote in the local government election.
In City of Launceston 55 registered bodies have nominated a person to vote on their behalf.
To do this corporate bodies, which are legal entities such as corporations, companies or an incorporated associations, must register on the General Manager's roll.
This person who has been nominated on behalf of a corporation will also have their own personal vote, meaning they have two votes in the same LGA.
A person can have a maximum of two votes.
In an examination of the roll for the City of Launceston, it appeared while some were small hospitality businesses, superannuation funds and some not-for-profit organisations, many were investment businesses.
There are 1449 corporate entries on GM rolls state-wide. This may include corporate bodies who have enrolments in multiple council areas.
Professor Adams, who has a background in management policy and regional development, said adding a criteria to voting moves away from "the concept of one person, one equal vote."
"As soon as you introduce a new criteria, you get these debates going," Professor Adams said.
"My approach is always keep it as simple as we can.
"It's one of many anomalies that will be sorted out. The principal should be identical to state and Commonwealth elections where you have to be at least 18 and not a convicted criminal."
A General Manager's Roll is per municipal area, a person with another property in another municipality can vote in more than one local government area if they apply to be registered on another roll.
Local Government Association of Tasmania chief officer Dion Lester said you can apply to be on the GM's Roll if you own or occupy land in a municipal area different from where you are enrolled on the state electoral roll.
"So typically, this applies to shack owners or business owners where their premises is in another municipality from where they live," he said. "The other circumstances you can apply to be on GM's Roll is if you are the nominated representative of a body corporate which owns or occupies land in the municipal area."
Professor Adams said being able to register on the general was a "bit of a throwback to the past when only landowners could vote." But he said it was "unlikely it would distort any votes."
The local government voting changes passed in Tasmanian parliament in May.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
