An unapproved bridge across the North Esk river may result in a "direction to remove" to Launceston businessman Joe Pintarich, Right to Information documents obtained by The Examiner reveal.
The 80-metre bridge is north of the Henry St bridge and connects two pieces of land owned by Mr Pintarich officially 49 Boland street and 50 Wildor crescent, Ravenswood.
The footings of the bridge are on crown public reserve on the western side and proposed crown public reserve on the eastern side.
Consent from PWS and development approval from the City of Launceston council for the bridge were never sought by Mr Pintarich.
The council and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania have been investigating the construction of the bridge since it was erected on Anzac Day weekend in April this year.
In its response to The Examiner's RTI request the Department of Environment found 110 relevant pages of which 33 pages were exempted in full, 30 pages exempted in part and 47 pages released in full.
"The information you have requested relates to a current investigation into possible breaches under the Crown Lands Act 1976, National Parks and Reserves Management Act 2002 and the Land Use Planning and Approval act 1993," the RTI officer said.
"The exempt information consists of an audio recording of an interview undertaken as part of the investigation, a map of the area surveyed as part of the investigation , email exchanges between NRE Tas officers and City of Launceston officers which details specifics of the investigation, email exchanges between NRE Tas officers and Joe Pintarich, an engineer's report, independent planning advice and a video of the bridge being installed."
The information reveals that on July 6 PWS Director Operations John Lloyd emailed fellow officers with the subject line including "bridge constructed without authority" and "direction to remove bridge".
The RTI correspondence reveals that a stop work notice was sent to Mr Pintarich on April 29, 2022 soon after the bridge was erected. Mr Pintarich agreed to abide by the notice.
In one email a Department officer expressed concern about wire stays attached to the bridge which were several metres above the water and recommended that Marine and Safety Tasmania post a warning notice to water users as a potential hazard to navigation.
"Just don't want anybody getting garrotted," an officer wrote.
Mr Pintarich told the Examiner in June that the bridge was higher than both the Charles street and Tamar street bridges.
The RTI information reveals that Mr Pintarich had some correspondence with authorities in the months before the erection of the bridge.
On November 10, 2021 a letter marked urgent was sent by PWS deputy secretary Jason Jacobi to Mr Pintarich.
The RTI information also revealed that City of Launceston chief executive officer Michael Stretton and infrastructure and assets network general manager Shane Eberhardt met Mr Pintarich about the "50 Wildor Crescent Bridge matter" on November 21, 2021.
"Late last year you met with Joe [redacted]," Mr Lloyd asked Mr Eberhardt in an email in May, 2022.
"Do you have any file notes/record of that meeting and discussion?
"Joe mentioned to me around that time that he had met with the council [redacted} and I have some notes on that but unfortunately did not record the date of my phone call with him."
On May 12, 2022 council's manager infrastructure and engineering Kathryn Pugh wrote: "The intent of the bridge engineering inspection is to work out whether or not we would provide retrospective approval for the structure."
Mr Stretton said: "The City of Launceston is currently working with the State Government to seek an appropriate conclusion to this matter.
"We expect to be in a position to provide an update in coming weeks."
A spokesperson for PWS said the department was not in a position to "comment on this matter as it is subject to a continuing investigation".
Mr Pintarich did not respond to a request for comment.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
