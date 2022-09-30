The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston businessman Joe Pintarich may be directed to remove a bridge across the north esk river which was built without permission

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:07am, first published 12:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge across the North Esk river constructed by Joe Pintarich. Picture Phillip Biggs.

An unapproved bridge across the North Esk river may result in a "direction to remove" to Launceston businessman Joe Pintarich, Right to Information documents obtained by The Examiner reveal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.