Three people have been arrested after climate protest group Extinction Rebellion shut off traffic in Launceston

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated October 1 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:00am
Police talk to Gabby Knox, before her arrest while Extinction Rebellion block the Avenue, in Brisbane Street, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

A protest by a climate activist group has resulted in three arrests after the rally blocked off Brisbane Street in Launceston's CBD on Saturday.

