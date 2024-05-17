Meander Valley Council raises rainbow flag against discrimination

Tasmania's Meander Valley Council has hoisted a rainbow flag to raise awareness of LGBTQIA+ discrimination.
The local government joined communities around the world in celebrating IDAHOBIT, the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
Councillors, council staff and residents gathered at Meander Valley's Westbury chambers this morning to raise the pride flag, a tradition it's honoured since 2023.
Mayor Wayne Johnston said the organisation believed in creating a community where everyone felt valued and supported.
"Celebrating IDAHOBIT is an important step in reaffirming our commitment to equality and inclusion for all," he said.
While the Meander Valley Council remains "dedicated to promoting inclusivity and equality", Cr Johnston recognised that there was still work to be done.
"Council's vision is reflected in its values and future directions, emphasising the importance of a healthy, vibrant and safe community for everyone," he said.
"We have been consulting with our community to develop a renewed community strategic plan that prioritises positive social equity outcomes for everyone."
The annual event was established in 2005 as the International Day Against Homophobia, with transphobia being added to the name in 2009 and biphobia in 2015.
It's observed on May 17 to commemorate the 1990 decision to remove homosexuality from the World Health Organisation's International Classification of Diseases.
Meander Valley general manager Jonathan Harmey highlighted the significance of the day along with the council's ongoing efforts to promote social equity.
"Raising the rainbow flag today is a powerful symbol of our stand against discrimination and our dedication to fostering a safe and welcoming environment for the LGBTQIA+ community here in Meander Valley," he said.
