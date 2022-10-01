A representative from Tasmania's peak thoroughbred racing body has condemned proposed works bordering Australia's oldest continually running racetrack. That comes despite a colleague, as well as a high-ranking state government official, both seemingly endorsing the works.
Last month, several Northern Midlands ratepayers protested a planning application to subdivide a 15,860 square metre block - situated directly across from the Longford Racecourse - into six lots.
Neighbouring property owners and members of the town's equine community called on Tasracing to intervene in the matter, as they felt it threatened the 177-year-old-track's future.
At the time, Tasracing's acting chief executive Andrew Jenkins was reluctant to speak out against the proposal, and said there was sufficient nationwide proof residential developments could coexist with racecourses.
However, this week, Longford farmer and council candidate Richard Archer wrote to Mr Jenkins explaining why he felt developments would affect the historic venue and its surrounding businesses.
Mr Archer - whose UNESCO World Heritage Site, Brickendon Estate, borders on the property - said the main issue at hand related to a council rezoning decision.
"In 1993, Longford Racetrack was to become the premier training venue in the state, and Northern Midlands Council rezoned rural land on the western and southern boundaries to particular purposes - stables, reserving it for the stabling and day yarding of racehorses with no residences," he said.
"Many stables were built and horse yards erected, which was considered important in order to have as many horse riders as possible use the training track."
According to Mr Archer, in 2013 - that all changed.
"With the advent of the statewide planning laws, this zone was changed to Low Density Residential without notification to any landowners or the public," he said.
"The fact that this land was able to be subdivided to one hectare (10,000 square metres) was thought of by some as a protection for it to remain as stables, maybe with a residence. But the recent allowance made by the council - for subdivision to 1200 square metres per lot - has meant the land is now unsuitable for stables, and too expensive in any case."
Tasracing's general manager of projects and assets Peter McFarlane responded to Mr Archer's letter with his own. Within it, he stated the organisation did not believe the proposed Brickendon Street subdivision was compatible with the Longford Racecourse facility or activities undertaken there.
"Broadly speaking, Tasracing does not believe the Longford training facility should be surrounded by housing developments and does not believe this development, in particular, is in keeping with the masterplan we are jointly implementing with council," he said.
"Early morning starts, regular equine transport vehicle movements, the noise of horses galloping, and general disruption are potential issues for homeowners."
Mr McFarlane also said Tasracing was especially concerned about "fractious animals that are reactive to any sudden noise" being around a construction site, as well as the impact development could have on the nearby equine vet facility.
Conversely, Tasmanian Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said she was advised the Longford Racecourse Masterplan indicated appropriate residential developments could co-exist with a thoroughbred facility.
"There is a lease in place until 2033 and the masterplan for the Longford Racecourse precinct proposes training facilities including the potential for 84 stables with day yards," she said.
Developer Carlton Dixon - who reportedly purchased the property in August for close to $1 million with his brother Peter - said he was concerned the "small development" was being used as a "political football at election time", a game in which he believed Tasracing appeared to have been drawn into.
"It is ridiculous to say they can't co-exist," he said.
"Already there are approximately 20 houses directly across the road from the racetrack, so adding just three more that front the track is not an issue, I wouldn't have thought,"
Mr Dixon said he was happy to assist in talks regarding the hours construction would take place.
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles said it was possible for councils to amend planning schemes, however, it was a lengthy process that would be made redundant if an application had first been approved.
