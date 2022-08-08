The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Creative Precinct proposer still hoping to buy car park site

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 8 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Car Parks Super $60 million proposal for Birchalls' car park

The future of a proposed $90 million Creative Precinct project in Launceston is up in the air after parties to a Federal Court appeal agreed to discontinue the case on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.