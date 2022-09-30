The Examiner
A man, woman, and three children have been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Carrick

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
Updated September 30 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:16pm
Five in hospital after two-vehicle crash at Carrick

An 82-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and three girls aged seven, nine and 11 have been taken to Launceston General Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Carrick on Friday afternoon.

