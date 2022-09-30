Five in hospital after two-vehicle crash at Carrick

An 82-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and three girls aged seven, nine and 11 have been taken to Launceston General Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Carrick on Friday afternoon.
The man was trapped in his yellow Mitsubishi Lancer, and was freed from his car by Tasmanian Fire Service workers, before being taken to the LGH in a serious condition.
The women and three girls, who were travelling in a white Mitsubishi Triton, were also taken to the LGH with minor injuries.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Oaks Road and the off-ramp from the Bass Highway at about 3:45pm, while Tasmania Police were diverting traffic due to another crash earlier that day near Hagley.
Police said the Mitsubishi Triton collided with the Mitsubishi Lancer at the intersection, but investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.
They are calling on witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact Longford Police on 131 444.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
