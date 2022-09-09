The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Council

Closer election race possible in 2022 local government election for Launceston

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vacuum left by two popular councillors not running in election

City of Launceston council deals with a $120 million annual budget and tens of thousands of people. Who is elected in the upcoming vote will impact the municipality, with changes to voting and a loss of popular previous councillors, the outcome could be unpredictable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.