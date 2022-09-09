Vacuum left by two popular councillors not running in election

City of Launceston council deals with a $120 million annual budget and tens of thousands of people. Who is elected in the upcoming vote will impact the municipality, with changes to voting and a loss of popular previous councillors, the outcome could be unpredictable.
The 2018 elections saw a clear front runner for mayor with Albert van Zetten, with the only other candidate coming in close was Janie Finlay - neither are running this election.
Cr van Zetten received 9275 votes from the first count and Ms Finlay received 7102.
There were eight candidates running for the role, the six candidates outside of Ms Finlay and Cr van Zetten, none received a first-count vote of more than 1800.
The third highest was a close tie between Cr Alan Harris and Cr Tim Walker, at 1794 and 1780 votes, respectively.
Cr Harris and Cr Walker have both announced their intention to run again for the mayoral role. Bob Salt, who is also running again this election, received 1227 votes in the first count.
The race for deputy mayor was slightly closer, current deputy mayor Danny Gibson received 4782 votes, followed by Cr Andrea Dawkins with 3885 votes and Cr Hugh McKenzie with 3880 votes.
This election Cr Gibson will run for mayor and Cr Dawkins and Cr McKenzie have announced their intentions to run for deputy again.
In 2018, there were eight candidates running for deputy mayor. So far, Cr Dawkins, Cr McKenzie, along with Cr Krista Preece are intending to run for the role, and recently, Strike It Out founder Kirsten Ritchie announced her intentions to run for deputy mayor and council as well.
Northern Tasmanian ABC journalist Ross Marsden has announced his intention to run as a deputy mayor candidate. Matthew Garwood has also announced he will run for deputy mayor.
There were some 32 candidates for council in the 2018 elections - the councillor to get in with the fewest votes was Cr Karina Stojanesk with 361 votes.
Second was when Cr Preece won after Janie Finlay left City of Launceston council with 276 votes.
The highest councillors first count votes were for Cr Albert van Zetten (5034) and Janie Finlay (3487).
Local Government Association of Tasmania chief officer Dion Lester said the compulsory voting will make a difference in some areas where historically voter turnout has been lower.
"With more people voting, the number of votes required for a quota will increase," he said.
"However, how many votes an individual requires to be elected will come down to a few other factors, such as how many people are standing and how the preferences flow from elected or excluded candidates during the count."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
