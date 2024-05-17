The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Half-hearted': Tasmanian business groups react to Federal budget

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 17 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Albanese government has released its 2024 Federal budget. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Albanese government has released its 2024 Federal budget. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Labor government released its 2024 Federal budget on Tuesday, and it's a divisive one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.