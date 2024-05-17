City-South Redlegs teammates remember footy star Cox as real character

Former Carlton player and City-South team of the century centre Berkley Cox was honoured this week by three of his former Redlegs teammates and long-time friends.
Cox, who passed away at age 90 at Launceston General Hospital on May 13, has been described as a real character, a good, honest fellow and a hard worker who was generous, loyal and supportive.
He was also renowned for his tough on-field edge, with Paul 'Badger' Luttrell describing him as "a wild man on the football ground" given his white line fever.
Cox was part of City-South Redlegs' (now known as South Launceston) golden era in the 1950s before going on to play 102 matches with Carlton and kick 45 goals.
He regularly met Luttrell, Laurie Moir, and Mike O'Keefe at the Redlegs reunions.
Moir, who is about two years older, said he met Cox at Launceston Technical College and that while Cox attended that school, he played junior footy with the YMCA.
Moir said Cox joined City in 1954 and came on as a footballer that year when they won the NTFA and then the state premiership.
"Within half a season, he showed his footballing ability," he said.
Moir added he was a very direct footballer and "did something with it every time".
He said centreman Cox, who was named best on ground in the state final against Hobart, also had an outstanding game at Devonport at the end of the season.
"He was nearly our best player that day because he swamped a chap called Ray Stokes from Richmond and that put him in the line I think of the Tasmanian selectors," he said.
Winning the a state final in those days was massive according to Luttrell.
Luttrell said he was a flashy type of player who was very determined and could run all day.
After another NTFA premiership in 1956, Cox was recruited by Carlton.
He had a link to the Blues as they had unsuccessfully tried to recruit his father Albert, who also played for City.
Cox debuted against the Blues' biggest rival Collingwood at Princes Park in 1958 and wore the number nine throughout his career.
He overcame a broken leg in a practice match early doors to become a consistent centre/half-forward.
His best season was 1962 where he was named in the Blues' best in all four finals matches, including their losing grand final.
Then in 1965, in his final VFL season, he was named Carlton's best clubman and awarded life membership.
The 72nd inductee into the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame was also known for helping other Tasmanians when they were on the mainland.
According to an article shared on Carlton's website, he lived with numerous promising Tassie footballers when he went to Melbourne in what they called 'The Tasmanian Embassy'.
Luttrell said Cox looked after him well when he was trying his luck with the Geelong Cats.
O'Keefe, who was at the game when Cox broke his leg early in his VFL career, said Cox even helped get him involved in Carlton training.
"I trained with Carlton a couple of times through Berkley getting permission for me to train with them," he said.
"Because otherwise you end up with hundreds of let's say no-hopers training just to say they trained with Carlton so you had to get permission."
O'Keefe provided great insight into what happened when Cox, who had four sisters, went to play in the VFL.
"His mother was a very staunch (City) supporter as well and she'd get very annoyed when the Melbourne commentators called him Barkley Cox," he said.
"She was pretty angry that he wasn't called Berkley because she was his mother and she knew how his name was spelled and pronounced and the Melbourne commentators would continue to call him Barkley."
He returned to Tasmania as a 31-year-old in 1966, winning another NTFA and state premiership double with City-South that year before winning a best and fairest the following season and retiring at the end of 1969.
He was captain-coach for his last two seasons and honoured with life membership.
Cox also married June Keep, who died last year, and they had five children; Felicia, Jennifer, Linda, Stuart and Sarah.
Linda was born with down syndrome and Luttrell said Cox was a big supporter of the Special Olympics with Linda being a great swimmer.
Cox was also a prominent publican in Launceston.
His determination shone until the end, according to Luttrell.
"His family wanted to put him into respite but he was a determined bastard and wouldn't budge," he said.
