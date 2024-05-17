New landscape project improves safety at Ravenswood Skate Park

Ravenswood Skate Park is getting a face-lift that will improve safety around the park thanks to a $15,000 grant from the federal government.
The new landscaping composed of 500 tube stock plants will help alleviate the risk of vehicles accidentally driving into the park, and act as a barrier stopping skateboards from flying across the road.
The project was driven by Ravenswood community member Emma Pennington, who identified the safety problem after spending time at the skatepark with her kids.
Ms Pennington previously told The Examiner she requested $20,000 from the Council, and later from the Federal Government, to erect a safety fence at the Park, and identified the corner of Prossers Forest Road and Warring Street as one of the busiest roads in Ravenswood.
"I have three children and the skatepark is our second home, the boys love it," Ms Pennington said.
"Just physically being here and seeing other families ... we used to have a community for children meeting group and we all voiced how we love the park, but it wasn't safe for us to bring our kids."
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the landscaping had the added benefit of enhancing the setting of the park and streetscape, and provides a "nicer place" for local residents and users of the park.
"This whole initiative was a community based and it's great the Labor government was able to help facilitate that throughout its grants," Cr Garwood said.
"It's an incredibly beneficial space, it's a place of connection and the sense of identity it brings to Ravenswood is a really integral part of the identity of our Northern suburbs and Launceston as a whole."
