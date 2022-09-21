The $50 million Gorge Hotel project has been approved for development following lengthy debate at City of Launceston's council meeting.
The nine-storey hotel will feature 145 rooms, a conference room, bars, restaurant and a wellness centre.
It will be located on the TRC site on the corner of Paterson and Margaret streets.
The hotel is being developed by Josef Chromy's JAC Group and will feature a glass, mirrored facade to look like the water in the Gorge.
It was also have a shorter podium building next to the higher building.
Presentations from 18 community members took an hour before councillors began their own debate.
Community concerns
Community members had called for the council to abstain from voting or refuse the motion for the development until a new council is elected in October's local government elections, while others called for a citizens assembly.
The 18 speakers at the meeting were mostly against the application.
Concerns varied from overshadowing, height, appearance and even health concerns.
Margaret Street resident and business owner Susie Cai said due to overshadowing the whole neighbourhood would be at risk for mould.
"We are not mushrooms, we shouldn't have to live like them," she said.
Ms Cai said it wasn't too late for the council to "do the right thing."
Some even called the integrity if councillors into question, saying the council need to "first and foremost represent concerns from the community".
Gorge community group member Anne Layton-Bennett said the hotel was too high.
She said the hotel would not "reflect nor compliment the natural beauty of the Gorge," and it would have a "negative impact."
Lily Cai said due to the silt foundation, the hotel would not be supported and could cause future damage.
Speaking for the development was Chloe Lyne from Community Project Delivery, JAC Group's owner Josef Chromy and managing director Dean Cocker, Robin Smith and Tasmania Coordinator General John Perry.
Mr Cocker highlighted the need for a five-star hotel and the issues raised by many of the members of the community were not relevant to the planning scheme.
Ms Lyne said the development had "been a journey."
"It would be great to see it come to fruition today," she said.
History
Previously approved by council in 2019, the development was then taken to tribunal by neighbours in Margaret Street, where the council's decision turned over due to height.
That decision was turned over by the Tasmania Planning Commission in March 2022.
The developers for the $50 million hotel then submitted another development application to City of Launceston.
Council workers recommended the development application be approved.
Council debate
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said he didn't want to "wax lyrical about the economic benefits" from the hotel but make a decision under the planning scheme.
He said he had gone over the issues raised such as overshadowing, amenity and traffic, saying "a lot of these arguments have been discussed and dealt with".
Councillor Rob Soward said to call council's integrity into question and to say the application should wait for the next council was "offensive."
Councillor Andrea Dawkins said while the hotel may not be to her taste, she looked to council's experts to inform her decision.
"I listen to the recommendation of our expert planners," she said.
"This kind of development will happen in our city...these kinds of developments will add to the liveability of this city."
Councillor Tim Walker was deeply concerned over the lack of community consultation.
Councillors Karina Stojansek, Alan Harris and Krista Preece were not present due to work commitments.
Councillors Hugh McKenzie, Paul Spencer, Danny Gibson, Nick Daking, Rob Soward, Andrea Dawkins and mayor Albert van Zetten voted for the proposal, while councillor Tim Walker voted against.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
