'They don't feel safe': Launceston man offers to run with women joggers

A Launceston man has offered to accompany women who don't feel safe exercising alone on their early morning jogs.
Stefan aCampo posted on Instagram "a lot of women do not feel comfortable exercising by themselves anymore" given the national discussion about violence against women.
He went on to say he was "sorry" he even had to raise it, but felt he needed to play his part in addressing the issues.
Mr aCampo said he had the idea after his mother-in-law mentioned she didn't feel safe running at certain times of the day.
"That's the first time I thought about it and thought, 'Oh that's really sad that she doesn't feel like she can do that'," he said.
Early morning runs had been instrumental in maintaining his mental health and he called it "ridiculous" that men had contributed to women feeling vulnerable.
"[Running] is so important to me and the thought of me not being able to go for a run because I don't feel safe is really hard for me to conceptualise," he said.
"But there are women that don't run at all just because they don't feel safe."
Mr aCampo's wife, Lauren, said a friend of hers had been jogging a few weeks ago when she was flashed by a man.
She said other women have reported similar incidents exercising in public.
"The fact that they can't go out running because they're frightened of what might happen to them is awful," she said.
"There's been a couple of women that have been chased in Heritage Forest running early mornings, and there's been the serial flasher going around."
Mrs aCampo said there was "no way in hell" that she would run in the early morning and instead would choose to exercise inside on a treadmill.
She said for many women the only time they might be able to go for a run is in the early mornings.
"They get up at five o'clock in the morning before everyone in the household just to run, meditate, whatever they do to get that little bit of time to themselves," she said.
"That's the only time they get."
Mrs aCampo said part of the problem was men not holding each other accountable.
"If you're being silent, if you're not calling out your mates, you're not actually doing anything."
Mr aCampo said anyone who no longer feels safe running alone in Launceston is welcome to contact him.
"I'm more than happy to come with you, wherever you want to go, how fast you want to go - I'll run whatever speed you want," he said.
Mr aCampo said alternatively if people are more comfortable in a running group, there are groups he can "personally vouch" for.
"If I can just help one person, I'll be pretty happy," he said.
Our Watch is a national leader in the primary prevention of violence against women and their children in Australia.
"One in two women (53 per cent) has experienced sexual harassment in their lifetime", according to Our Watch, with men being the main perpetrators.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.