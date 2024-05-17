The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Massive rise in RTI requests to state government departments

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 17 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost 800 Right to Information applications to state agencies took more than 20 days to determine in 2022-23.
Almost 800 Right to Information applications to state agencies took more than 20 days to determine in 2022-23.

Right to Information requests to Tasmanian government departments rose by almost 60 per cent over two years, a report from the Justice Department has shown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.