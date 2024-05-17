Massive rise in RTI requests to state government departments

Right to Information requests to Tasmanian government departments rose by almost 60 per cent over two years, a report from the Justice Department has shown.
The report, tabled in state parliament this week shows that Right to Information applications to departments have risen from 1108 in 2020-21 to 1753 in 2022-23.
There were 171 RTI applications to councils over the past financial year, up slightly from the preceding two years, and 190 to other public authorities.
RTI applications to government minister offices rose from 16 in 2020-21 to 51 in 2022-23.
Close to one-fifth of all RTI applications made in Tasmania last financial year were outright refused and more than half of the applications that were determined had exemptions applied.
One-quarter of the applications resulted in information being provided in full to the applicant.
Sixty-one per cent of RTI applications were determined within 20 working days.
Some of the reasons for refusal included:
Information deemed to be exempt would include:
