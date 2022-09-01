An 81-year-old Youngtown man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a Breadalbane crash last week.
Tasmania Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at about 4.30am on Friday, September 2.
Advertisement
When emergency services arrived, they located a silver Toyota Hilux which had crashed at the roundabout, with the sole occupant having sustained serious injuries.
The man was taken to the Launceston General Hospital where he sadly died Wednesday afternoon.
Crash Investigation Services attended the crash scene and are investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the vehicle around the time is asked to contact Launceston Police on 131 444.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.