Gorge Hotel to face council for approval

The Launceston community has hit back over an application for a nine-storey hotel.
Councillors will debate the development application for The Gorge Hotel during the City of Launceston council meeting.
The council officer's recommendation is to approve the development application for the 145-room hotel which will also feature function rooms, a wellness centre, retail spaces and restaurants.
The development application is for 123 Paterson Street, 16 Margaret Street also known as 270 Brisbane Street, and 125-133 Paterson Street, Launceston for visitor accommodation.
The development application also includes the partial demolition of existing buildings and the two-stage construction of a hotel including signage, consolidation of lots, and new road accesses.
The Gorge Hotel was proposed and approved by City of Launceston council in 2019, but that decision was overturned on tribunal on grounds brought by neighbours.
The refusal by the Resource Management and Planning Appeal Tribunal was on the grounds the planned hotel exceeded acceptable height limits for the surrounding area. This was overturned by Tasmanian Planning Authority in March 2022.
The development application was submitted once again to City of Launceston's planning authority.
The application received 26 representations. The key concerns from respondents to the application were visual, such as the height of the hotel, and overshadowing.
One representor called the planned hotel "Launceston's biggest and ugliest white elephant."
Concerned were also raised for the business on Margaret Street, the Golden Brumby with council's response being "the impacts are considered in the scope of the planning scheme."
Overall, the council officer's report found "the proposal complies with the scheme and it is appropriate to recommend for approval."
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, rather than the usual Thursday timeslot, due to the Queen's Memorial public holiday.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
