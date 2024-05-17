Glen Dhu Primary upgrades begin, pool discussions 'ongoing'

Upgrades have begun at Glen Dhu Primary, but a timeline for the reopening of its pool remains unclear.
Construction crews have been working on a $750,000 redevelopment that includes revamped learning spaces and an upgraded outdoor kindergarten area.
Education Minister Jo Palmer said the works were part of a $10 million contemporary classrooms program and would be finished by the end of 2024.
"We are continuing to invest heavily in the future of our learners, with $188 million to deliver major upgrades a further 15 schools across the state," Ms Palmer said.
"Works are also currently underway at Ringarooma Primary School and Rosetta Primary School, and construction will shortly commence at Mowbray Heights Primary School and Port Dalrymple School."
Meanwhile, news remains thin on the ground regarding the planned reopening of Glen Dhu Pool.
The 1968-built pool closed in 2020 and is yet to reopen despite $3.45 million being allocated towards its redevelopment.
Ms Palmer said students were not missing out on swimming lessons because of the pool's ongoing closure.
"Discussions around the future of the Glen Dhu Pool are ongoing," Ms Palmer said.
"However, my priority has been ensuring the continuation of the Northern Learn to Swim programs.
"I have been advised, our Learn to Swim programs have been operating successfully at other swimming facilities, to ensure there is no impact on local children learning to swim."
