The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Glen Dhu Primary upgrades begin, pool discussions 'ongoing'

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 17 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Dhu Primary upgrades begin, pool discussions 'ongoing'
Glen Dhu Primary upgrades begin, pool discussions 'ongoing'

Upgrades have begun at Glen Dhu Primary, but a timeline for the reopening of its pool remains unclear.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.