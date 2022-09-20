Grampians Health confirmed that the Ballarat Base Hospital has implemented a Code Brown in response to the bus crash earlier this morning involving dozens of school students and staff from Loreto College Ballarat.
Ambulance Victoria has transported a number of students to the Ballarat Base Hospital, with others being transferred to Melbourne.
The health service implemented the Code Brown due to the extra demand on its emergency resources .
Loreto College issued a statement saying all parents of students on the bus had been informed.
The College said it was very appreciative of the quick and professional response of the Emergency Services personnel at the scene.
The health service also issued a statement saying its thoughts were with the students and families, and the wider Loreto community.
EARLIER
Police are investigating a collision between a truck and school bus in Bacchus Marsh early this morning that has seriously injured one teenager and could have affected dozens more.
The collision occurred about 3.15am on the Western Freeway, near the Condon's Lane -intersection the first major intersection for Bacchus Marsh heading into Melbourne,
The collision caused the bus to roll down an embankment and one teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The male truck driver was taken to hospital by road with serious injuries.
The bus contained 27 female students, four adults and the bus driver - all will be taken to hospital for observation.
Police have not yet released the name of the school.
Ambulance Victoria has detailed some of those hurt in the collision.
In a statement they said paramedics treated one person who was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and one one person who was flown to the Royal Children's Hospital but with no details of the age or injuries.
A teenage girl with lower body injuries was also taken by road to the Royal Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition and a man in his 50s with minor injuries who was taken by road to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria reported.
"A woman in her 40s with upper body injuries who taken by road to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition and a man in his 50s who was treated for lower body injuries and taken by road to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition."
*It also listed a teenage girl with upper body injuries who was taken by road to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition and a woman in her 40s with upper body injuries who was taken by road to Sunshine Hospital in a stable condition.
*Two teenage girls with minor injuries were taken by road to Sunshine Hospital in a stable condition and a teenage girl with minor injuries who was taken by road to Western Hospital Footscray in a stable condition.
Details also include a teenage girl with back pain who was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with a teenage girl with upper body injuries who was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Finally a further 11 people were taken by road to Ballarat Base Hospital all in a stable condition.
The Melbourne-bound lanes of the Western Freeway are expected to remain closed for several hours and motorists are urged to take an alternative route.
Police have asked concerned parents seeking information regarding their children are asked not to attend the scene and to instead call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and urge any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
More to come
