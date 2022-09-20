The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Injuries listed after Loreto school bus crash on Western Freeway

By Aap
Updated September 20 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 10:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grampians Health confirmed that the Ballarat Base Hospital has implemented a Code Brown in response to the bus crash earlier this morning involving dozens of school students and staff from Loreto College Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.