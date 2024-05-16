The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

'I could see the potential': The woman who made Evandale famous

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 17 2024 - 8:52am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaye Pickett at her home in Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Kaye Pickett at her home in Launceston. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Kaye Pickett only lived in Evandale for about a decade, but she sure made the most of it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.