The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Business

TPT Wealth signs up to Principles for Responsible Investment

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A coal train. File picture.

A Tasmanian-based commercial lender which has signed up to "responsible investment" principles says it has no appetite to lend to coal, oil or gas projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.