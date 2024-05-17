Ferguson calls out Prime Minister over 'false' GST claim

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has falsely claimed that Queensland would not receive a GST exemption for the federal grants it is receiving ahead of the 2032 Olympics, and Tasmania should also receive the same exemption, Treasurer Michael Ferguson has said.
The federal government is contributing nearly $3.5 billion to upgrade Queensland sports infrastructure ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, including to help construct a new $7 billion arena stadium.
Mr Ferguson said that this contribution had already been confirmed as exempt from GST relativity calculations - meaning it will not negatively impact the size of Queensland's share of the tax.
"The Prime Minister has falsely claimed that the Brisbane Olympics sporting infrastructure funds were not GST exempt as an excuse for not giving it to Tasmania - he said it was 'equal treatment', " Mr Ferguson said on Friday.
"He's wrong - Dr Chalmers did give that GST exemption for Brisbane's sporting infrastructure.
"Dr Chalmers can and should give 'equal treatment' for Tasmania too."
GST is Tasmania's single biggest source of revenue, accounting for approximately 42 per cent of government income.
The federally collected tax is divvied up among the states using complex formulas that take into account the state's fiscal capacity, including federal grant money received.
If the federal government's $240 million stadium contribution is not exempted from this calculation, Tasmania's budget will receive less GST than it otherwise would have.
The 2024-25 federal budget this week revealed that Tasmania will receive less GST income ($3.51 billion) than predicted by the state government ($3.54 billion).
Economist Saul Eslake said the reduction in the state's GST reflected the shrinking of the size of the tax pool, due to slower economic growth.
He agreed that the decision to exempt Queensland's stadium spending, but not Tasmania's, was unfair.
"That would appear to be an example of Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who decides whether these grants get 'quarantined' or not, favouring his own state," Mr Eslake said.
The debate over GST exemptions came as the state government quietly released a March update showing that Tasmania's budget was on track for a deep operating deficit this financial year.
With three months remaining, the deficit as of March totalled $583 million, prompting opposition leader Dean Winter to remark that state finances were "out of control".
