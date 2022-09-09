The Examiner
After setbacks, the $50 million Gorge Hotel is seeking a development application

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:00am
The $50 million Gorge Hotel has faced several setbacks and has applied for development approval through City of Launceston's planning authority.

A controversial $50 million hotel will once again be voted on by City of Launceston council.

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

