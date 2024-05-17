The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Break O'Day Council celebrates 'volunteering heroes' at film festival

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 17 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers at the screening of their films on May 14. Picture supplied by Break O'Day Council
Volunteers at the screening of their films on May 14. Picture supplied by Break O'Day Council

The Break O'Day Council rolled out the red carpet in St Helens this week for a film festival like no other.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.