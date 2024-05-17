Break O'Day Council celebrates 'volunteering heroes' at film festival

The Break O'Day Council rolled out the red carpet in St Helens this week for a film festival like no other.
A total of 11 movies were showcased at the Easy Tiger Cinema on May 14, all of which were made by and featured local volunteers.
The festival featured short films from the St Helens Fire Brigade and Marine Rescue, the Georges Bay Dragon Boat Club and the Scamander Garden Club, among many others.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said volunteering was "the heartbeat of our community", with the event having been created to encourage and support these community groups.
"This festival celebrated our local volunteering heroes and their efforts and we were reminded of all the ways we can contribute to the heart of Break O'Day," he said.
The celebrations came ahead of National Volunteer Week, which is set to run from May 20 with the theme of 'Something for Everyone'.
The event received solid attendance, with more than 70 guests walking the red carpet at the grand premiere.
"It has been so joyful for the community services team to receive the films and help some groups with their videos," Break O'Day mental health and wellbeing co-ordinator Leah Page said.
"Each volunteer story has themes of connection and generosity and one thing we all have in common is that we care about our community."
