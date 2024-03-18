'Embedded in the history of Tasmanian football': Tigers' great on memberships

The hard work starts now according to the first employee of the Tasmania Football Club.
Speaking at Launceston's site of the state's AFL team launch, Jack Riewoldt encouraged everyone to become a foundation member.
The former Richmond great told The Examiner a little known and exciting perk of signing up.
"You'll get your name on the training administration facility," he said.
"That's a promise that we've made to all of our founding members is that their name will be embedded in the history of Tasmanian football.
"That's an exciting thing for all Tasmanians to know that through a small contribution, you will forever be a part of this great football club.
"That's what community football is about ... it's a great way to kick off the campaign."
At 7.43pm as the Tasmaniafc.com website went live, most of the 200-plus people at UTAS Stadium got on their phones and signed up, with several sticker packs available as a part of the membership.
The Tasmania Football Club's name, logo and colours were unveiled at six launch sites across the state on Monday, March 18, with 20 satellite sites live-streaming the event.
Riewoldt, who helped design the logo, spoke about the Devils moniker and what it means.
"It's a really unique play on what is an extremely important part of Tasmania and that is the devil," he said.
"And the colours, as much as you can look at something and try and rewire it and go down a different path, they're authentically Tasmanian and not just specific to football, they're specific to the state.
"We're really proud of the fact that we'll be representing the state and we fall in line with a lot of other sports now that play in these great colours."
Riewoldt and former AFLW player Abbey Green, who coaches Old Launcestonians in the NTFAW, were on hand to unveil the colours.
Under-18s Devils representative Harriet Bingley was the first to say the name, while NTJFA president Josh Nast showed off the logo.
The jumper, which features the iconic Tasmanian map, was worn by Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell, Launceston's Liam Jones, South Launceston's Aya Cottam and Tamar Valley's Jack Blackwell.
