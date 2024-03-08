Bulldogs, Tigers, Seagulls to show Tassie AFL club launch on big screen

South Launceston Football Club will be among the growing number of Northern venues that will live-stream the broadcast of the Tasmania Football Club's launch on Monday, March 18.
The TFC will be launching its club name, colours, logo and foundation jumper on that night with six simultaneous events across the state, including in St Helens and Launceston.
But given the popularity of those free ticketed events, a number of venues have put up their hand to show the live-stream so more people can watch from 5.45pm-7pm.
Westbury RSL, Bridport Football Club and Rocherlea Football Club will also be opening their doors.
South Launceston president Steve Hibbs said the event at the clubrooms was for the broader community and not just Bulldogs players and supporters.
"What we're hoping to be is a meeting point for people that want to come and watch the announcement and hopefully it may even bring a few new members into our club," he said.
The president said the Bulldogs would be watching with interest, especially in terms of the what the future junior pathway may look like.
"A lot of people are looking at what the JackJumpers (NBL team) have done and they've been absolutely magnificent for the state," he said.
"You certainly don't want to be a copycat but if they can take some lessons from that with this AFL side and get more kids back playing football, I think it's got to be a positive."
Tickets to most launch events were snapped up within two hours on Monday according to the TFC.
Executive director Kath McCann said it was great to see footy clubs and other venues wanting to help share in the excitement.
"As the club explored alternative venues to meet ticket demand, it became clear some community clubs were already mobilising to host their own events," she said.
"Given this, we switched our focus to supporting those community clubs and others to have it celebrated via live-stream at community venues."
Each event is open to the local public.
