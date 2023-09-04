South Launceston's Aya Cottam has finished a football campaign to remember, winning the under-14 girls' grand final in a player-of-the-match performance to go along with polling 40 out of a possible 45 votes in the her league's best and fairest.
"The one game she didn't poll she had dancing, so she basically got 40 out of 42," her father, Brad, said.
Finishing runner-up the previous year, the 13-year-old could play a third season the Northern Tasmania Junior Football League's under-14s, but her dominant ability means she will take the step up to under-17s.
The St Patrick's College Year 8 student described her game style.
"I like to run a lot. I just like a lot of tackling and kicking goals," she said.
"A lot of people say I'm really competitive."
Brad furthered his daughter's point.
"She's just a natural in terms of game sense and reading the play, she loves playing footy," he said.
"She's got a big engine aerobically, so she can run hard and with intensity, but she also has that ability to tackle and fight for the ball."
A North Melbourne supporter, Cottam's favourite players include Nick Daicos and Western Bulldogs duo Marcus Bontempelli and Cody Weightman, with the South Launceston captain donning the red, white and blue herself.
Her ability has not been confined to the Northern competition, with the right-footer also starring in the Tasmania Devils under-13 girls' inter-regional competition.
During her stellar performance was the first goal of the contest, in which she picked the ball up cleanly, brushed aside two would-be tacklers, before perfectly executing a drop-punt from 25 metres out.
But Brad said goal-kicking was not a main focus for Aya as she looks to improve other areas of her game.
"She's scaled back, I suppose some of the goal-kicking and tried to look at other aspects of her game, just bringing other people into the play," he said.
"There's other girls in that team this year that are playing their first year of footy and we know that the women's football pathway is great now in terms of opportunities and trying to bring those other players into the game and develop them as players as well.
"So that was certainly a focus of hers and I think at the moment she's certainly becoming a well-rounded player."
While Brad and Aya were strong on remaining grounded about her achievements, she did admit that the idea of playing an AFLW game one day at UTAS Stadium would be "awesome" no matter who she would play for.
"I'll go wherever someone wants me," she said with a chuckle.
As for what she wants to do next in the sport which she already appears so fluent in:
"Just to get to the grand final again."
Nominations for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards are still open and can be made by scanning the QR code.
The junior sport awards acknowledge accomplishments by Northern Tasmanian players, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs across the region.
The categories are:
