Aya Cottam was dominant for South Launceston Junior Football Club

Updated September 4 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
South Launceston's Aya Cottam has finished a football campaign to remember, winning the under-14 girls' grand final in a player-of-the-match performance to go along with polling 40 out of a possible 45 votes in the her league's best and fairest.

