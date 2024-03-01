Venues named, ticket info released for Tasmania Football Club launch

As anticipation builds towards Tasmania Football Club's launch, venues and ticket information have been released for the six event locations.
On the night of March 18, there will be six simultaneous events across Tasmania, with Queenstown, St Helens, Devonport, Launceston, Oatlands and Hobart hosting, where the club will reveal the club name, colours, logo and foundation jumper, while a foundation member will also be unveiled.
At 12pm on Monday, March 4, links to register for the events will be opened, with free tickets limited to the venue's capacity and only two can be requested by a single person.
The launch sites will be at the following venues:
Tasmania Football Club chair, Grant O'Brien, said the demand for tickets was expected to outweigh the supply, and encouraged those interested to act fast.
"The Tasmania Football Club is extremely excited to stand with the Tasmanian community as we, together, launch our inaugural club designs - formed off the back of strong community input and involvement," he said.
"It has been fantastic to see the learnings from our survey and recent community events come to life in this work, and the Tasmania Football Club can't wait to share the finished product with Tasmanians.
"Tickets to the club launch are expected to be in high demand so we encourage 'Believers' and supporters to act fast to secure their place once registrations open on Monday, March 4."
The announcement comes on the heels of Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff's request to delay the event until after election night on March 23, however the club remained firm on their apolitical status and will go ahead with the initial date.
