The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Archie Wilkinson, Emily Mckinnell top NTFA premier goal-kicking

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hillwood's Archie Wilkinson and Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell are the NTFA premier division's top goal-kickers for the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.