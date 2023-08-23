Hillwood's Archie Wilkinson and Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell are the NTFA premier division's top goal-kickers for the season.
With the home-and-away campaign coming to an end on Saturday, Wilkinson led the way with 52 majors while Mckinnell took out the women's league with 46.
In the reserves, Bridgenorth's Thomas Tierney kicked 54, while St Pats' Nathan Kingsley led the under-18s with 33 majors.
The TSL competition still has two weeks of the home-and-away season remaining.
Seniors
Development League
Premier men's
Premier women's
Premier men's reserves
Division one men's
Division one women's
Division one reserves
Under-18s
All information is from PlayHQ as of August 23.
