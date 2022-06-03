The ascendancy of the Tasmania Devils in the NAB League has coincided with the rise of a Launceston midfielder who took a starring role in their recent last minute-win.
Liam Jones was there as North Launceston product Brandon Leary stole the headlines when he iced the result over the Eastern Ranges with the last kick and major of the game.
Advertisement
While Leary's quick thinking and ability to pivot and slot the game-winner was the main talking point, Jones put together his best game in Devils' colours.
The 18-year-old St Patrick's College student notched 32 disposals, 10 inside-50s and 12 marks to be the main ball-winner alongside fellow Launceston teammate Colby McKercher (27 disposals, one goal) and Lachie Cowan (31 disposals).
After three games with Tasmania last season, Jones admits he has found confidence within the side who sit in fourth heading into the round.
"I was happy, I liked being at home with the family watching and everyone watching, I was able to run around and get a few touches," he said.
"I've become more confident this year, last year I was playing on the wing and wasn't real sure within myself but this year I've been able to get that confidence and work hard in the midfield."
It shapes as an enthralling match-up between the Devils and the fifth-placed Murray Bushrangers as both sides continue their push for finals at Highgate Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
The Bushrangers went down to the Gippsland Power for the second time this season but they have a series of players who enter the Devils' clash in good form.
Joeve Cooper presents as a danger up forward after three goals last week while Caleb Mitchell (31 possessions and two goals), Nicholas Quigg (26, six marks, six inside-50s) and Noah Bradshaw (25, six marks, five tackles) found plenty of the ball.
Tasmania are looking to become the only team other than Gippsland to secure victory over the Bushrangers this season.
READ MORE: Fatal fourway for top spot
Jones believes the Devils' contested ball work will hold them in good stead throughout their Victorian road trip.
"We really want to pride ourselves on getting to the bottom, get out and win the contested ball the most and not play bruise free footy and really bring it to [the opposition]," he said.
"We haven't come across the [Bushrangers] this year but they're going to be a good team, they've got a couple of good ball-winners, a couple of small forwards and they're fifth and we're fourth so it'll be a good game.
"This is really important to get us into finals contention and keep going, hopefully get the back-to-back wins."
While Jones enters the game in good touch, he picked out McKercher and Devonport and North Launceston product Cowan as two key Devils for this weekend.
Advertisement
"Colby is just so fast and able to get around the ground really well and Lachie has been there all year for us with rebounding and giving us an attacking presence," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.