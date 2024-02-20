The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Launceston leadership duo could 'work together for a number of years'

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
February 20 2024 - 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Gillow and Brodie Palfreyman. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Rod Thompson
Bailey Gillow and Brodie Palfreyman. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Rod Thompson

Unveiling Brodie Palfeyman and Bailey Gillow as the leaders of Launceston was a 'thorough but easy' process.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.