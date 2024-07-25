Palfreyman loving life as a young captain despite teammates' rough nickname

At just 25, it is tough to cop the nickname 'Fossil' but that's what Brodie Palfreyman lives with at Launceston.
The Blues have blooded 23 debutants this year, with Palfreyman captaining their young guns through the early stages of their TSL careers.
"It's actually been really enjoyable to see these young guys coming through," he said.
"For a bloke like Bailey Gillow, who's our vice-captain now and he played his 50th game this year, and 'Cheeky' Hyatt and Liam Jones getting opportunities in the state games - they're just growing with confidence every game they play.
"It's really rewarding to see them flourishing."
Starting his career at the Western Storm in 2014 as a 16-year-old, Palfreyman made the move to Launceston in 2016 and won the McAuley Medal for the Blues' best and fairest the following year.
A three-time premiership player, he won his second McAuley Medal last season and played his 150th senior game earlier this year.
Saturday's game pits his Blues against Kingborough at Twin Ovals, a side that Palfreyman believes has gotten stronger since last year's premiership win.
Launceston came within one point of defeating them in their last match-up, leading by 12 points with 89 seconds remaining before it fell apart.
"We've definitely grown a lot, we took a lot out of that when we reviewed it and looked back at it," Palfreyman said.
"It was ours to lose and we ended up losing it but looking back at it, it was a good experience for our boys to change a few things late in a game with what we didn't do last time.
"We would have liked to take that one but it was a good learning curve for the boys."
In the Blues' last game a fortnight ago, they suffered three match-ending injuries with Dylan Riley (hamstring), Josiah Burling (elbow) and Caleb Brewer (hip) all spending the second half on the bench.
Riley's injury happened in the opening minutes of the contest and looked to aggravate the hamstring issue that had kept him on the sidelines previously.
However, he hasn't been ruled out of the rest of the Blues' campaign just yet.
"He's really diligent in his rehab, that's how he's been playing TSL for so many years and has been so consistent," Palfreyman said.
"He should be back on the track soon and should be raring to go."
