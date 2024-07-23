How many teams? Promotion? Under-18s? How the rest of NTFA footy could look

A meeting in August between NTFA club presidents and the association is set to confirm how the remainder of the competition will look.
With a six-team premier league including Scottsdale, Deloraine, Longford and South Launceston - along with Launceston's two State League clubs - already confirmed, the other 15 clubs in the North have been busy figuring out their respective futures.
A statement from the NTFA confirmed that there would be two divisions underneath the AFL Tasmania-involved premier league.
However, details such as which clubs go where, the number of teams per division, promotion/relegation, and what will happen to clubs with under-18s teams were not divulged.
So what is likely to happen?
Simply named, these two leagues will house the 15 clubs not involved in the premier league.
The Examiner understands that instead of being split up into divisions of seven and eight teams, the majority of presidents were in favour of a nine-club division one and a six-club division two at the latest meeting.
This would mean in division one, a team would play the other eight twice, resulting in 16 rostered matches.
While in division two, a team would play the other five three times, ending up with 15 rostered games.
As for who will make up these leagues, The Examiner understands that all five premier division clubs not included in the premier league have been automatically selected for division one.
For the remaining three or four spots, there is an application process that aspiring clubs from the existing second division have to go through should they want to join.
It is not yet confirmed which clubs will make up those spots.
Multiple sources told The Examiner this is very much in play, with the majority of presidents in favour of the idea.
Should it go to a vote and be approved by the NTFA, promotion and relegation could be possible as soon as the end of the 2025 season.
However, one source suggested that the concept may be used in a way similar to that seen in the NTFAW last season, where the association asked division one premiers Deloraine if they wanted to be promoted, which the club declined.
In that case, if the club were to refuse promotion, it is thought that relegation would also not occur.
Promotion and relegation will not apply to the premier league, with the chosen clubs remaining in the competition for at least the first three years.
The under-18s competition will be a stand-alone league for at least next season.
The Examiner understands that after consultation between clubs, the NTFA and AFL Tasmania, it was decided that the short timeline before the start of next season meant it would be too difficult to make major changes.
North Launceston does not currently have an under-18s team, while Scottsdale and Deloraine's have both forfeited matches this season.
While there will be no structural changes to the league for the moment, it has not been confirmed whether North Launceston will enter an under-18s team into that competition.
