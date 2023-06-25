Rival cross-town captains Alex Lee and Brodie Palfreyman began to creep up the player of the season leaderboard in round 12 of the State League.
Lee was judged best on ground in North Launceston's 17.21 (123) to 9.4 (58) defeat of North Hobart while Palfreyman was immense in the Blues' three-point loss at Glenorchy.
Collecting three and two votes respectively saw the pair climb up to eight each and sit equal sixth on the leaderboard.
Bombers coach Brad Cox-Goodyer, who also collected two votes after kicking six goals in his side's big win, said his ruckman was instrumental in the result, adding: "Alex, as always, was on top in the middle."
Meanwhile, Launceston coach Mitch Thorp described captain Palfreyman's contribution as "an enormous number" as his undermanned side went down 7.6 (48) to seventh-placed Glenorchy's 7.9 (51)
Kingborough's Lachie Clifford was the major mover in the standings, collecting two votes in his side's win at Clarence to move up to third on 11, one behind teammate Jack Tomkinson and two off leader Sam Siggins, whose Lauderdale side had the bye.
