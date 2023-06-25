The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Alex Lee and Brodie Palfreyman play starring roles in State League

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston's Alex Lee (back) and Launceston's Brodie Palfreyman (front) with other club representatives at the State League's season launch in March. Picture by Rod Thompson
North Launceston's Alex Lee (back) and Launceston's Brodie Palfreyman (front) with other club representatives at the State League's season launch in March. Picture by Rod Thompson

Rival cross-town captains Alex Lee and Brodie Palfreyman began to creep up the player of the season leaderboard in round 12 of the State League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.