NTFA premier footy run home: Who is going to grab a finals double-chance?

The last league bye is out of the way and fans can now turn their attention to the NTFA premier finals and wonder who will finish where.
With four rounds left, the top five is all but locked-in with Hillwood four games clear of sixth-placed Bracknell. They also have more than double the Redlegs' percentage.
The conversation has turned to who finishes top-three and secures the finals double-chance in this fiercely-competitive season.
South Launceston are in the box-seat to have the first week off in the finals but who will play in the qualifying final?
Can a team come from fourth or fifth this year to win it?
Remaining matches
Summary: If you think the Bulldogs are just going to coast to this premiership, think again. Longford have recruited a top-five league player in Zach Morris which has really thrown up who is the premiership favourite. While the previously undefeated Bulldogs didn't like losing to the Country Tigers in round 13, it has arguably taken some of the external heat off them going into the finals. Their big counter-attack to Longford will be the return of last year's league medallist Jay Blackberry in coming weeks. Will missing a chunk of senior footy due to work commitments, greatly impact him? You'd think not.
Remaining matches
Summary: Longford have no doubt had the rest of their competitors scambling behind-the-scenes to account for their trump card. Mid-season recruit Morris has kicked eight goals in his two appearances, including three against South. For coach Mitch Stagg, it's possibly about planning for what happens if he gets shutdown in a final. The Tigers have a lot of strong options. Expecting Longford to finish second but they will need to find a way to navigate the Parrots who got them on their home turf earlier this year.
Remaining matches
Summary: There's something about Rocherlea that suggests they can go back-to-back from third. They've perhaps got the most experienced group and Josh Ponting's coaching stood out at the pointy end in 2023. It's looked like the other sides have gone to work on the competition's premier midfielder Jordan Cousens but he has found a way through in recent rounds with four-consecutive appearances in the best and five goals. The City Tigers also seem to have found a scoring solution after Josh Holton's retirement. Recruit Dartaynan Bantick has booted 28 majors, including 17 in the past four weeks.
Remaining matches:
Summary: The Parrots will no doubt be doing some soul-searching over their two-week break after their 57-point loss to Rocherlea. It is difficult to gauge exactly where they are at given their 21-point away win against Longford was so impressive. Launceston recruit and Tasmanian representative Jake Hinds has the ability to tear up an NTFA final but the challenge is ensuring he gets the best chance to. Or maybe his role will be more sacrificial and see the likes of a Matthew Zanetto kick four goals as was the case against Longford. Fourth looks like where the Parrots will finish and the Hillwood and Longford clashes present as a great opportunity to try and find a way to elevate their game.
Remaining matches:
Summary: The Sharks are an interesting one. It looks like they'll finish fifth given their tough run home but can they build form to an elimination final? With playing-coach Jake Pearce back in action, it's probably two stars from last year they are missing most in 2024. Crafty forward Ben Hyatt has had a great season with Launceston while Jack Tuthill hasn't been able to play due to work commitments. With the midfield appearing back in full health, the Sharks are still an imposing threat. They've arguably got the two best forwards in the game with Archie Wilkinson (51 goals) and Tom Bennett (29). It's go-time for them against the top sides.
