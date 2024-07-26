NTFA premier footy run home: Who is going to grab a finals double-chance?

Summary: The Parrots will no doubt be doing some soul-searching over their two-week break after their 57-point loss to Rocherlea. It is difficult to gauge exactly where they are at given their 21-point away win against Longford was so impressive. Launceston recruit and Tasmanian representative Jake Hinds has the ability to tear up an NTFA final but the challenge is ensuring he gets the best chance to. Or maybe his role will be more sacrificial and see the likes of a Matthew Zanetto kick four goals as was the case against Longford. Fourth looks like where the Parrots will finish and the Hillwood and Longford clashes present as a great opportunity to try and find a way to elevate their game.

