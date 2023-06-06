Launceston will be without co-captain Jobi Harper for the Tasmanian State League's Northern derby against North Launceston on Friday night.
The 2020 Darrell Baldock Medallist has been suspended for three weeks following two separate incidents in the Blues' 79-point victory over Clarence on Saturday.
He was charged twice in the span of 23 seconds for intentionally or carelessly striking Keegan Ryan, the first of which - a swinging elbow - was adjudged intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.
The second, described as a punch to the head, was labelled a step higher as medium impact.
Harper was then offered two matches for the first incident and three for the second, before taking a guilty plea on both which saw the combined suspension reduced to three weeks.
Saturday's game was just Harper's fourth of the season, with work commitments limiting his involvement in the Blues' campaign up until this point.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
